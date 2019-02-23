Hamlin Capital Management Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $12.37 Million; Shares Declined; As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Valuation Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Its Position

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 46,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 983,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.43 million, up from 936,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 41,597 shares traded or 43.47% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.68% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 131,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.88M, up from 586,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 5.02M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DGT Holdings Corp. Announces Completion of Reverse Stock Split – PR Newswire” on October 29, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Handy & Harman Takeout Offer Is Too Low – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “DCP Midstream LP: These 7.95% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steel Partners Holdings President Jack Howard, Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds Complete Review – June 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 53,339 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $88.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 53,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Tough 2019 Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global markets head higher – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Is Too Risky Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voyager up 16% premarket on AbbVie deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV), Teneobio Announce Pact to Develop a New Treatment for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd holds 621,433 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.2% or 128,322 shares. Hourglass has invested 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Co has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has 13,860 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Com has 3.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Centurylink Inv Management Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.9% or 378,516 shares. Stearns Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,084 shares. Union Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has invested 1.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). At Bank owns 26,132 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 120,853 shares. Intact Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 108,100 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.54% or 86,323 shares.