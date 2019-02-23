Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Costamare (CMRE) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Decreased Stake by $2.79 Million as Valuation Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 30,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.82 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 38.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 464,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,769 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 239,353 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 13.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $692.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,104 shares to 44,463 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 161,314 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $66.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Mgmt Inc invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania accumulated 0.16% or 11,267 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.73% or 114,847 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,121 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 1,759 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willow Creek Wealth reported 4,353 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.67% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lafayette Invs invested 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, North Corp has 1.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 4,988 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 215,522 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Profit Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,911 shares.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. Shares for $245,993 were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES. McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of stock. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold 2,235 shares worth $102,050.