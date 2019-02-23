Hanson Mcclain Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Compass Minerals Internation (CMP) Market Value Declined, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $330,578

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Internation (CMP) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,531 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.58 million, down from 281,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Compass Minerals Internation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 279,178 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56 million, up from 14,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $51.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 41,235 shares to 269,864 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $35,813 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 315,379 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $45.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. Another trade for 8,441 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was sold by Duato Joaquin. 30,943 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock.