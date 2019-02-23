Hartford Investment Management Co Has Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $704,168; Cantel Medical (CMN) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Has Lowered Holding by $1.59 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (CMN) by 76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 17,251 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $502,000, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Cantel Medical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 130,159 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) has 0.00% since February 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 15,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,830 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.24M, down from 192,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MLN VS $609 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 10/04/2018 – CHRISTIANSON: XI’S REASSURANCES `GREAT NEWS’ FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 04/05/2018 – ReNeuron’s Cancer-Treatment Data is Positive; Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $350,113 activity. On Friday, September 28 NODIFF ERIC W sold $269,994 worth of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) or 2,906 shares.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $169.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold CMN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 34.48 million shares or 2.47% more from 33.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

