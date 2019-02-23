Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Nli International Increased Its Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $677,000, down from 10,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.91. About 178,884 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 51.35% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 61.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,940 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.77 million, up from 17,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 966,743 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Meyer Handelman stated it has 8,000 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc has 4,864 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 24,352 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 55,124 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 21,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested 0.14% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mariner Lc reported 3,411 shares. Pension has invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ims Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Raymond James Assocs owns 97,262 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.1% or 28,544 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,300 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0.31% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,780 shares to 20,590 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $988,335 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $365.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18,500 shares to 44,665 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

