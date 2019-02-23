Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. N/A 55.29 10.20M -0.26 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 2.90M 226.26 146.35M -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -118.5% -66.5% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -5,046.55% -98.6% -57.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a beta of -0.53 and its 153.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 138.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 9.67% -10.27% -23.04% -37.92% -38.85% -42.95% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -3.81% -9.94% -14.07% -31.2% -38.41% -41.87%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.