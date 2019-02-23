Heska Com Restrc New (HSKA) Holder Grace & White Decreased Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Univest Of Pennsylvania Has Cut Its Holding by $440,336

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold 3,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.42M, down from 50,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Heska Corp Com Restrc New (HSKA) by 9.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 6,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,485 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51 million, down from 63,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Heska Corp Com Restrc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 96,374 shares traded or 107.29% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has risen 19.91% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 06/04/2018 Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.74, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold HSKA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 6.43 million shares or 2.57% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,213 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Girard Prns Ltd invested in 333 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 3,566 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 128 shares stake. 46 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Mason Street Lc has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Limited invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Kbc Grp Nv owns 3,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 175 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 10,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,089 shares.

Analysts await Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. HSKA’s profit will be $5.69M for 32.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Heska Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.04% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $6.00 million activity. NAPOLITANO JASON A sold $716,869 worth of stock. Wilson Kevin S. also sold $169,626 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares. $662,584 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) was sold by Lippincott Rod. On Monday, August 27 the insider Asakowicz Steve sold $808,247.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $508,992 worth of stock. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million on Friday, November 9.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania, which manages about $327.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.