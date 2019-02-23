Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA) as Share Price Declined; As Ametek New (AME) Share Value Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed by $6.05 Million Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 97.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 40 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11,000, down from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 10.04 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 40.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 76,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,596 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.99 million, down from 190,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.03 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has declined 0.98% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $33.34 million activity. Shares for $12,046 were sold by Byron Michael. Puri Ajay K had sold 90,831 shares worth $26.28M on Tuesday, October 2. Shoquist Debora also sold $858,685 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $762.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 37,000 shares to 76,400 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $5.52 million activity. Shares for $209,567 were sold by McClain Gretchen W. 29,955 shares were sold by Hardin John Wesley, worth $2.44 million on Tuesday, September 18. $146,290 worth of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was bought by AMATO THOMAS A on Monday, November 12. $1.35 million worth of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was sold by Marecic Thomas C.

