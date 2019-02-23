Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake; As Fmc (FMC) Share Price Declined, Wesbanco Bank Raised Its Holding by $1.98 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.90M, up from 505,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 48.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 22,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,313 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 46,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 832,486 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold FMC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 50,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,608 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,442 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 203 shares. 19,111 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Suvretta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.02 million shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested in 0.21% or 8,342 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 3,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 950,620 shares. 2,498 are owned by Advisor Partners. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brinker Cap Inc holds 7,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $352,669 activity. 3,500 FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares with value of $251,650 were bought by CORDEIRO EDUARDO E.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 14,098 shares to 33,608 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,117 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waverton Invest Management reported 12,906 shares. 3,840 were reported by Telos Capital Mngmt Inc. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 16,488 shares. 29,400 are owned by Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj. Darsana Ptnrs Lp reported 1.29% stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 21,142 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Brinker Cap has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6.42 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc owns 36,743 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 106,678 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 1,914 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 141,388 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. 407,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $72.06 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Cox Christopher K also sold $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.