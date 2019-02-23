Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Stake by $2.41 Million; Valuation Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04M, up from 30,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Facebook whistleblower oversaw pilot project for federal Liberals in 2016; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 58.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74 million, down from 95,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25 million shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $488.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.84 million activity. Wilson Anthony L also sold $1.66M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, December 4. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of stock or 90,942 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.88M on Wednesday, November 14. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. Stretch Colin also sold $120,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 17. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 38,085 shares worth $6.33 million. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.