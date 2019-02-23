Holder Spindletop Capital Has Raised Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stake; Corning (GLW) Holder F&V Capital Management Trimmed Position

Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 6.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 18,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.80M, up from 281,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 506,394 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 2.53M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,092 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 20,430 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Morgan Stanley owns 88,743 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 70,802 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Lc has 0.37% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 8,969 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 14,832 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer reported 8,054 shares stake. Gideon has 4,643 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,770 activity. 5,320 shares were sold by TURPIN IAN J, worth $495,079. The insider CARGILL C KEITH bought 3,000 shares worth $202,770.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.35 million activity. $1.20 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by Morse David L. On Thursday, February 14 WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 223,379 shares. 4,430 shares valued at $143,071 were sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH on Friday, November 16. McRae Lawrence D had sold 20,000 shares worth $613,600 on Wednesday, December 19. Shares for $609,626 were sold by Musser Eric S. $395,851 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by STEVERSON LEWIS A on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 5.91M shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Todd Asset Limited Company owns 553,650 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Regions Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Franklin Inc holds 0.03% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Company reported 6,735 shares. Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,781 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated reported 59,658 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 778,945 shares. Parthenon Ltd Company has invested 2.37% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 969,085 shares. Oak Limited Oh reported 236,307 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.21M shares.