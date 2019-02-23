Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $351,000; Stock Declined; Mercer Capital Advisers Trimmed Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Market Value Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 61.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 2.11 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23,000, down from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gru owns 181,836 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 77,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 110,399 shares. Patten Inc has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 144,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 763,504 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,810 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 744 shares or 0% of the stock. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 84,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $809.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 5,179 shares to 186,630 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 8,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $497.30 million activity. Another trade for 7,150 shares valued at $4.34 million was made by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.