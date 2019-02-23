Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased Its Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Raised Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 40.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $603,000, down from 12,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 182,602 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has declined 41.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 191.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $999,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” on February 06, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 13, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lithia hits high-water marks during its second 2018 quarter – Portland Business Journal” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold LAD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 24.10 million shares or 0.08% more from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests holds 55,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Us Bank De holds 3,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 22,615 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 15,834 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 29,782 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 41,900 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Cardinal Management Ltd Liability Company Ct has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Gotham Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 7,292 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 3.41 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 5,533 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,200 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 77,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sageworth owns 24 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 32,062 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 132,602 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. 960 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Capital Inv Svcs Of America has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2% or 72,593 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Company invested 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,040 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust accumulated 1.56% or 65,642 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte holds 17.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,971 shares. 577 are held by Grassi Invest Mngmt. Spectrum Grp Inc invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Limited Liability Corp holds 6.96% or 701,415 shares in its portfolio. 97,946 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ACWI, AMZN, BAC, CVX – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Sneaker Snafu Tested These Leveraged ETFs – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alphabet replaces Amazon as Citi top pick – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: 3rd Party Sellers Are Customers Too – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California governor proposes data dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.