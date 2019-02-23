Ibm Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.44 Million; Valuation Declined; Kroger Co (KR) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Ibm Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund sold 21,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.25 million, down from 154,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 57.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 109,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,235 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, down from 189,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 5.50 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. KR’s profit will be $398.88M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

More news for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “1 Dividend Stock to Buy in February – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “There Is More Than One Reason To Like Kroger – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 356,320 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 720,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. Adcock Mary Ellen also sold $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, November 12. $524,433 worth of stock was sold by HJELM CHRISTOPHER T on Friday, December 21. Sharp Erin S had sold 25,314 shares worth $734,106 on Tuesday, September 18. On Friday, December 7 Clark Robert W sold $421,370 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 14,500 shares. 115 shares valued at $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD on Monday, October 8. BEYER ROBERT D sold $1.37 million worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, December 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.12% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 3.07M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 60,483 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 21,000 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 61,458 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 366,879 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 10,174 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 72,510 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,026 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa holds 284,660 shares. Rwwm invested 15.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family Investments Inc owns 42,400 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.94 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.43 million shares stake. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Co has 21,547 shares. Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 1.31 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4.95M shares stake. Barton Invest Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,946 shares. Philadelphia holds 419,502 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 57,803 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 1.41 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.