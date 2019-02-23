Iconomi (ICN) moved up $0.0128182404 on February 22-23

Iconomi (ICN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0128182404 or 12.34% trading at $0.1166778342. According to Crypto Experts, Iconomi (ICN) eyes $0.12834561762 target on the road to $0.207273955565258. ICN last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.1240821594 and low of $0.0999981984 for February 22-23. The open was $0.1038595938.

Iconomi (ICN) is down -27.66% in the last 30 days from $0.1613 per coin. Its down -58.68% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2824 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ICN traded at $0.565. ICN has 100.00M coins mined giving it $11.67 million market cap. Iconomi maximum coins available are 100.00M. ICN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 25/08/2016.

Iconomi is an European based exchange that allows users to easily acquire Ether with EUR. Iconomi has recently expanded into a crowdfunded project, the Iconomi Open Fund Management platform. In the Iconomi OFM, users can choose between two investment types with different risk and profit levels, Coin Traded Funds (CTFs) and Coin Managed Funds (CMFs).

Iconomi (ICN) tokens allow users to vote regarding the platform’s development and they pay out dividends from the profits generated by the Iconomi OFM platform.