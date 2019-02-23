IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Savings & Loans company, IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.53% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IF Bancorp Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have IF Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 15.21% 2.10% 0.30% Industry Average 20.74% 10.90% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IF Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 3.21M 21.10M 26.36 Industry Average 42.25M 203.72M 18.86

IF Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for IF Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.50 2.40

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 31.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IF Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -3.1% -0.55% -11.07% 6.63% 11.38% 9.56% Industry Average 0.96% 4.19% 2.74% 10.81% 16.21% 9.76%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than IF Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.3. In other hand, IF Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 42.48% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that IF Bancorp Inc. pay is $0.22 per share with a dividend yield of 1.08%. On the other side IF Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.41%.

Summary

IF Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.