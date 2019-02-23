Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Netapp (NTAP) by $8.70 Million as Share Price Declined; As Gentex (GNTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Increased Its Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 271.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 1.42 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 23.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 102,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.69M, down from 436,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 2.76M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 151,096 shares to 728,706 shares, valued at $100.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 329,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetApp Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: NetApp Inc, 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : CSCO, AIG, WMB, EQIX, MFC, PXD, WCN, SLF, NTAP, CTL, IFF, MGM – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 78,874 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. 17,607 were reported by Trexquant Inv Lp. Chase Counsel accumulated 7,524 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 39,448 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 411,200 shares. Jabre Capital Sa holds 0.14% or 4,782 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com reported 1.56M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 52,696 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 32,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $8.04 million activity. Kurian George sold $666,550 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Tuesday, November 20. 7,157 shares valued at $621,443 were sold by REICH JOEL D on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gentex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Gentex Corp (GNTX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Shares Down – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 577 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited stated it has 23,053 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co stated it has 93,760 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Company has 104,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 92,732 shares. Bell Fincl Bank invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.2% or 281,058 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Co accumulated 0.08% or 13,000 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 117,322 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Janney Ltd Liability reported 37,733 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).