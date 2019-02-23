Impala Asset Management Position in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) Has Trimmed by $10.79 Million; Bb&T Securities Increases Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL)

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 385,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.54 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 100.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is down 45.91% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 23 REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY ENTERING INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Extends Maturity to May 2023 From June 2020; 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY FROM JUNE 25, 2020 TO MAY 1, 2023; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Newfield Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION – CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BLN; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 106.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 181,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,809 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.26 million, up from 170,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 6.21 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $472,766 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 211,640 shares to 795,445 shares, valued at $143.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,230 shares. Guinness Asset Limited invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com accumulated 14,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 32,957 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 23,960 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp reported 637,600 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,200 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt reported 84,600 shares stake. Avalon Ltd Liability Com reported 16,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sir Capital Mgmt LP holds 482,100 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.31% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Barclays Plc owns 456,951 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Vantage Invest Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,901 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 33,427 shares stake. Moreover, Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 13,030 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.08% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.47% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 263 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Llc has 16,339 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jennison Assocs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.06M shares. 5,258 are held by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. The California-based Boltwood Capital Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $1.15 million activity. Another trade for 1,210 shares valued at $43,838 was made by Beaty Anne L. on Wednesday, November 7. 2,000 shares were sold by Pope Lawrence J, worth $93,680.