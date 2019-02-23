Imperva Inc. (IMPV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Imperva Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperva Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1.60B 12.41 313.42M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Imperva Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Imperva Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperva Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -5% Splunk Inc. -19.59% -24.2% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Imperva Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Splunk Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Imperva Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Splunk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Imperva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Splunk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Imperva Inc. and Splunk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

On the other hand, Splunk Inc.’s potential downside is -2.05% and its average price target is $131.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Imperva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Imperva Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imperva Inc. 0.02% -0.31% 20.96% 9.83% 34.92% 39.85% Splunk Inc. -2.98% 6.55% -13.5% -7.41% 34.57% 30.85%

For the past year Imperva Inc. was more bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Imperva Inc. beats Splunk Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Imperva, Inc. engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The companyÂ’s SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premise data centers, as well as private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its SecureSphere product also secures business-critical applications and data; and provides an accelerated route to address regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The companyÂ’s Incapsula service delivers cloud-based Website security, distributed denial of service protection, and load balancing and failover; and is designed to deploy and accessible to businesses that need to optimize the security, speed, and availability of their Websites. Its products also include ThreatRadar that provides reputation and crowdsourced security intelligence services; CounterBreach, which protects enterprise data from theft and loss due to compromised, malicious, and careless users; and Imperva Camouflage Data Masking that creates functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information while maintaining the characteristics of the original data. In addition, the company provides ongoing product support services for hardware and software; and professional and training services. Imperva, Inc. offers its products and services to banks, retailers, insurers, technology and telecommunication companies, and hospitals; and the United States and other national, state, and local government agencies through a network of distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.