Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMMY) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 36.42 346.03M -6.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -230.7% -25.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.87 and it happens to be 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 75.75% at a $10 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $77.5, while its potential upside is 31.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.3% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.8% 23.69% 79.8% 118.95% 213.87% 219.41% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78%

For the past year Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 219.41% stronger performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. Its ophthalmology program consists of Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations. The company also offers a conscious sedation medication, the IV Free MKO Melt, an alternative to intravenous sedation. It focuses on providing ophthalmology programs and medications for glaucoma, wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and chronic dry eye disease. The companyÂ’s medicine business includes medications used in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmunity, chronic infectious diseases, and endocrine and metabolic diseases; and urology business comprises a series of injectable erectile dysfunction formulations for patients that are refractory to or are otherwise unable to take phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors, such as sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil. In addition, it develops PPS-DR (pentosan polysulfate sodium delayed-release) formulations as alternatives to Elmiron for patients diagnosed with interstitial cystitis; and develops and sells therapeutic alternatives to Daraprim, Thiola, and Calcium Disodium Versenate. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.