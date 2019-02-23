IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.43M -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IMV Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IMV Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -64.8%

Analyst Ratings

IMV Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 353.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.07% and 62.4% respectively. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.98%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -6.37% 3.92% 8.09% -17.52% 50.94% -1.74% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 15.79% 13.43% -14.06% -56% -47.12% -57.36%

For the past year IMV Inc. has stronger performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors IMV Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.