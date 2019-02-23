Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position by $2.43 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.67M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $715.42M, up from 18.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 6.82 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 23.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 76,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.99M, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 4.81 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED

Another recent and important The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Stocks – Dow Ends Higher as Materials Rally; Fed Set to Continue Pause – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,270 shares to 49,188 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 162,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 675,303 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $679.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

