Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.00M 4.32 10.33M 1.25 1.01 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 6.80M 30.93 83.10M -1.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -46.95% -20.8% -18.2% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -1,222.06% -72.9% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 79.64% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.5% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.26% -49.4% -42.2% -31.89% -36.36% -37.93% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2.06% -10.1% -55.5% -25.21% -12.75% -11.88%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.