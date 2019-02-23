Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Industrial businesses, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 12.29M 58.08 3.44M 0.56 90.97 CubeSmart 586.58M 9.70 155.28M 0.84 38.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than CubeSmart, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 27.99% 2.9% 2.4% CubeSmart 26.47% 9.4% 4.3%

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. pays out a $1.1 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.6% dividend yield. The dividend yield for CubeSmart is 4.05% while its annual dividend payout is $1.2 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and CubeSmart Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CubeSmart 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $29, with potential downside of -4.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and CubeSmart are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 4.82% respectively. 3.5% are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.51% of CubeSmart shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 2.31% 18.97% 15.33% 30.13% 153.34% 56.27% CubeSmart 3.15% 11.26% 5.76% 2.59% 12.78% 11.07%

For the past year Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has stronger performance than CubeSmart

Summary

CubeSmart beats Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.