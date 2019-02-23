Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.77M 9.67 85.51M -0.94 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.14M 13.46 11.13M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -232.55% -72.7% -52.6% vTv Therapeutics Inc. -136.73% 10.7% -68.5%

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.82 beta is the reason why it is 482.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 159.25% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.99% -0.76% -4.77% 15.85% 18.49% 25.67% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.88% -30.57% 97.85% 1.66% -60.34% -69.38%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.