Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MPEL) by 98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 588 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12,000, down from 29,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. It is down 0.00% since February 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 98.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 547,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.97M, up from 554,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 93,238 shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has declined 15.81% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $336.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc American Depositary Shares by 49,636 shares to 60,235 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,388 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 53,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $61.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).