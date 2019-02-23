Intel (INTC) Valuation Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Increased Position; Covey Capital Advisors Increased Its Charter Communications (CHTR) Position by $482,625

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) by 16.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, up from 9,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charter Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $350.08. About 1.26 million shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has declined 2.95% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 29/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD – COMPANY AND PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES ENTERED INTO MASTER VESSEL TIME CHARTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Charter Suffers Worst Rout in Nine Years as It Sheds Subscribers; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: SUBSCRIBER LOSSES DUE TO CUSTOMER SERVICE CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CFO CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Village Green Charter School Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 25/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Pucon With OOCL; 18/05/2018 – Eutelsat Communications: Satellite industry to Enter Operational Phase of Crisis Connectivity Charter for Support of Global; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Places Two CO Charter School Ratings on Watch Positive with Criteria Change; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 16,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 283,297 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.36M, up from 266,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $65.18 million activity. Hargis Jonathan sold 15,000 shares worth $5.09M. Bickham John sold $46.69 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Wednesday, October 31. 11,000 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares with value of $3.75M were sold by Dykhouse Richard R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 3.33, from 4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 1 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 81,249 shares or 56.05% less from 184,870 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 4.44% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.23% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 4,000 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.08% or 29,127 shares.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Subaru Slashes Profit Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can T-Mobile’s Threat to Disrupt Cable TV Hurt CMCSA, CHTR? – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59 million and $231.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,016 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. 5,117 shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, worth $247,155. The insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945. 2,235 shares valued at $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,535 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 176,646 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.16% or 26,020 shares in its portfolio. 10 stated it has 273,364 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 106,471 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 53,737 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,169 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust owns 22,185 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 74,603 are held by Delta Capital Mngmt Llc. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 108,863 shares. Virtu Ltd invested in 0.01% or 43,589 shares. Security Natl Tru has 1.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14.23 million shares.