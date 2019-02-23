Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 79.53M -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 25.8 and 25.8 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.44% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -10.29% 11.64% -13.64% 0% 0% -20.91%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.