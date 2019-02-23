Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

We will be comparing the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.