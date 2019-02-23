IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (IPCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|2.40M
|1.45
|12.47M
|-3.26
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17.15M
|3.75
|74.15M
|-1.43
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|-519.58%
|599.2%
|-198.9%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-432.36%
|-65.9%
|-58%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.74 beta indicates that IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 483.33% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 44.1%. About 56.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.54% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|-27.3%
|-54.71%
|-92.9%
|-94.67%
|-97.11%
|-97%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.5%
|-28%
|-50.61%
|-58.78%
|-72.26%
|-74.29%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
Summary
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The companyÂ’s lead product is Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for attention deficit hyperactivity disorders. It also develops Rexista Oxycodone, an abuse and alcohol-deterrent controlled-release oral formulation for the relief of pain; Regabatin XR and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; and Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, the company offers Glucophage XR, an oral antihyperglycemia drug to treat type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder. Further, it provides Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.