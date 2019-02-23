IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (IPCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. 2.40M 1.45 12.47M -3.26 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.15M 3.75 74.15M -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. -519.58% 599.2% -198.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -432.36% -65.9% -58%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta indicates that IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 483.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 44.1%. About 56.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.54% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. -27.3% -54.71% -92.9% -94.67% -97.11% -97% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.5% -28% -50.61% -58.78% -72.26% -74.29%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The companyÂ’s lead product is Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for attention deficit hyperactivity disorders. It also develops Rexista Oxycodone, an abuse and alcohol-deterrent controlled-release oral formulation for the relief of pain; Regabatin XR and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; and Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, the company offers Glucophage XR, an oral antihyperglycemia drug to treat type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder. Further, it provides Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.