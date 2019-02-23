Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164.21M 16.86 332.51M -12.40 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -202.49% -644.1% -65.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $167.27, and a 79.19% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.3% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.25% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -7.4% -7.2% 39.22% 72.45% 81.43% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 81.43% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.79% weaker performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.