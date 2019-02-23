International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Both International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 239.24M 2.21 186.62M -6.41 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 846.08M 2.59 43.51M 2.08 26.64

In table 1 we can see International Seaways Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. -78.01% -17.7% -10.5% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.14% 7.4% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than International Seaways Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Seaways Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 96.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of International Seaways Inc. shares. Comparatively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -6.54% -8.11% -5.16% -17.3% 7.9% -2.38% ExlService Holdings Inc. -4.3% -5.63% -13.69% -5.95% -9.17% -8.09%

For the past year International Seaways Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats International Seaways Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.