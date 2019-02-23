Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Comparison side by side

Both Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 6.07B 10.73 1.25B 4.98 41.52 Cheetah Mobile Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.51 4.52

Table 1 highlights Intuit Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Intuit Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cheetah Mobile Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 20.59% 55.4% 24.3% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 32.7% 20.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Dividends

$1.64 per share with a dividend yield of 0.7% is the annual dividend that Intuit Inc. pay. Cheetah Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 1 4 8 2.62 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$224.73 is Intuit Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -10.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 21.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -3.61% -6.8% -7.98% 0.21% 32.93% 31.06% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 7.4% -25.87% -26.43% -41.66% -40.07% -43.54%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has 31.06% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -43.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.