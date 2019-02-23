ITT Inc. (ITT) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 2.75B 1.87 215.80M 4.02 12.45 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 469.17M 0.11 12.28M -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ITT Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ITT Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 7.85% 12.8% 5.6% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation -2.62% -7.9% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

ITT Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.74. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ITT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Dividends

$0.53 per share with a dividend yield of 0.94% is the annual dividend that ITT Inc. pay. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ITT Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.32% for ITT Inc. with average target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of ITT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ITT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.7% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -9.7% -11.65% -13.94% -8.16% -5.99% -6.18% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation -10.7% -14.09% -46.67% -62.72% -70.57% -69.03%

For the past year ITT Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.