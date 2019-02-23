Jana Partners Increases Position in Conagra Brands (CAG); Usca Ria Position in Netflix (NFLX) Cut by $1.97 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.31M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 11.30M shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 73.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 5,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $719,000, down from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

More recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Conagra Brands, National Retail Properties, PRA Health Sciences, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, YRC Worldwide, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Peers Set to Open Lower in Sympathy as Shares Plunge 25% (GIS) (MDLZ) (CAG) – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saxena White PA Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26,240 shares to 454,133 shares, valued at $48.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 34,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,022 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 307,146 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Parkside Finance State Bank Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 531 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 14,496 shares. 7.51 million were reported by Amer Century. Scopus Asset Management LP stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 1,700 shares. Mariner has 56,271 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 850 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.28% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.78M shares. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 2.60M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 22,731 shares.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $849,948 activity. Connolly Sean bought $499,986 worth of stock or 14,184 shares. 2,836 shares were bought by MARBERGER DAVID S, worth $99,969 on Friday, October 12.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $981.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,599 shares to 195,421 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 8,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,961 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 7,727 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Suffolk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 44,715 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 29,740 shares. 6,846 are held by Convergence Inv Partners Limited Company. Freestone Capital holds 760 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 146,267 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Company accumulated 1,003 shares. Blair William Il reported 265,095 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 1.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Usca Ria Limited Co owns 1,922 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pacific Investment Management Co reported 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Telemus Ltd Liability holds 8,721 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scotia Cap Incorporated has 13,679 shares. Holderness Com has invested 0.84% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $150.25 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $34.80M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. $115,280 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, October 31. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. Sweeney Anne M also sold $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16.