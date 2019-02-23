Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined While Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $29.90 Million; Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Marriott Int’l (MAR) by $14.88 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Int’l (MAR) by 93.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 112,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $965,000, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Marriott Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 2.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 125.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.88M, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 27.11M shares traded or 62.86% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Asset Management reported 19,692 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jnba holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 479,669 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0.1% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 17.40M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 3,666 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.17% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 41,852 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lenox Wealth Management has 86 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 3,215 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 18,968 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 3.07 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Adr (Ca) (NYSE:MFC) by 203,450 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 216,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

