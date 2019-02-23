Jennison Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $10.97 Million; Cahill Financial Advisors Position in Mastercard (MA) Increased as Shares Declined

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 97,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 890,289 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.27M, up from 793,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.48. About 993,410 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 122,521 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $152.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 149,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 3,308 shares stake. Livingston Asset Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.06% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. 107,278 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 100,318 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc has 3,106 shares. Ecofin Limited invested in 26,421 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware reported 8,055 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com, a New York-based fund reported 5.22 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 115,500 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,766 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 11,582 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department reported 3,755 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 135,805 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 2,027 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. 5,705 shares were sold by Martin Jeffrey W, worth $670,794. 27,300 shares valued at $3.20 million were sold by REED DEBRA L on Friday, November 9. WALL PETER R had sold 1,049 shares worth $117,761 on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 4,744 shares valued at $554,906 was made by MIHALIK TREVOR I on Friday, November 9. 11,600 shares valued at $1.34M were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Finance Ser Gru has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 83 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 28,701 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has 2,615 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Inc Ny accumulated 1,244 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Mathes has invested 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiera Capital accumulated 3.74% or 4.24 million shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 621,119 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clarkston Prtn Limited Com reported 71,463 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa stated it has 16,666 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.48% or 8,844 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 199,300 shares stake. Putnam Invs holds 0.12% or 250,926 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,682 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.52 million activity. Another trade for 2,475 shares valued at $486,015 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2. McLaughlin Edward Grunde had sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04M.