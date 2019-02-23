Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $442,290; Autoliv (ALV) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 76.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,535 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 423,912 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Correct: Autoliv, Cevian Capital Reach Agreement Over Veoneer Board Appointment; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER IS EXPECTED TO BE PROVIDED THROUGH A CAPITAL INJECTION FROM AUTOLIV; 08/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES FIVE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ON VEONEER BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $3 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2020 FOR VEONEER, “THOSE ARE ALMOST COMPLETELY ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND VEONEER UNTIL IT REACHES POSITIVE CASH FLOW; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE AHEAD OF PLANNED SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN, AUTOLIV AND VEONEER AGREED TO TAKE ACTION FOR VEONEER TO APPOINT MR. SYNNERGREN TO VEONEER’S BOARD FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN ON JULY 2; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FILED AN AMENDMENT TO ITS REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10 IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PLANNED SPIN-OFF FROM AUTOLIV

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52 million, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $162.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,767 shares to 18,435 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,915 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Nuance Invs Limited Liability Company reported 235,376 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Regions has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 43,722 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Oz Management Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 237,603 shares. Blair William Il reported 4,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,412 shares. 455,950 are held by Northern Tru. 62,257 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtn Lp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 55,037 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,658 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $318.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 50,337 shares to 928,269 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1A Etf by 77,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Cap Management Lc has 208,341 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc accumulated 0.17% or 22,325 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 13,675 shares. 558,851 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. First Savings Bank stated it has 93,862 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segment Wealth Management Lc has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lourd Capital Limited Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Da Davidson Commerce owns 498,105 shares. Axa has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 80,082 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 52,733 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Shares for $1.08M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16.