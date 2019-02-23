Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Stake by $372,324; General Mills (GIS) Valuation Declined While Albion Financial Group Decreased Holding by $359,100

Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 256,814 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.48 million, down from 259,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spark Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sit Inv Assoc owns 479,480 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Financial Securities Ltd Llc reported 6,318 shares. Signature Financial Management holds 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 35,538 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,145 shares. Cincinnati Company has 1.01M shares. Fiera invested in 2.93% or 5.34 million shares. Tt has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Davis Company, Virginia-based fund reported 740 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 3.49M shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private reported 37,195 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Elm Advisors Lc owns 5,864 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Insurance invested in 0.89% or 302,700 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,835 shares to 119,182 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. On Friday, November 16 Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 264,465 shares. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91M. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fincl Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,759 shares. Hamel invested in 0.75% or 40,225 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 357,662 shares. First Bankshares And Of Newtown has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Somerset Tru Co has invested 0.48% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,959 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Grp Lc reported 5,800 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 7,670 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 178,830 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 5,302 shares. Iowa Bancshares invested in 0.77% or 40,191 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GIS’s profit will be $411.76M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.82% negative EPS growth.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $739.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 179 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 8,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.