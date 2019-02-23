Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) Comparing side by side

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 9.09B 0.84 484.10M 10.95 11.88 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 4.60 4.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 5.33% 10.5% 3.9% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated pays out an annual dividend of $0.82 per share while its dividend yield is 0.5%. On the other side, $1.47 per share with a dividend yield of 6.09% for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1 0 2 2.67 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is $177.5, with potential upside of 6.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 39.96%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated -9.15% -10.53% -10.08% -23.46% -14.8% -12.64% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 2.56% -6.65% -9.58% -6.46% -11.65% -13.76%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was less bearish than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats on 12 of the 14 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.