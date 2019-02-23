Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 58.09M 2.44 34.70M -1.07 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -59.73% -28.4% -13.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.8% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -10.19% -29.07% -46.04% -46.63% -73.2% -69.57% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has -69.57% weaker performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 50.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.