Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

As Biotechnology companies, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 58.09M 2.44 34.70M -1.07 0.00 Motif Bio plc N/A 0.00 22.87M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -59.73% -28.4% -13.1% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 7.36%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -10.19% -29.07% -46.04% -46.63% -73.2% -69.57% Motif Bio plc -9.72% -12.49% -26.94% -37.05% -34.34% -39.87%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.