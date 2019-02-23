Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 4.65B 2.05 566.90M 1.45 19.08 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 344.81M 0.92 18.66M 0.23 18.10

In table 1 we can see Juniper Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Juniper Networks Inc. is presently more expensive than Ceragon Networks Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Juniper Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 12.19% 5% 2.4% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 5.41% 13.5% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. Its rival Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Juniper Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Dividends

$0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 2.64% is the annual dividend that Juniper Networks Inc. pay. Ceragon Networks Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Juniper Networks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.47% and an $30.5 consensus price target. Ceragon Networks Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 23.15% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ceragon Networks Ltd. looks more robust than Juniper Networks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares and 26.4% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.83% -9.3% -0.07% -0.61% -2.85% -3.12% Ceragon Networks Ltd. -1.18% 6.06% 38.16% 13.51% 94.44% 112.12%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 16 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.