Kanawha Capital Management Has Cut Norfolk Southrn (NSC) Stake by $578,880 as Valuation Declined; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Cap (PFLT) Shares Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Holding by $455,728

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Cap (PFLT) by 6.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 35,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 542,956 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14 million, down from 578,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Cap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 241,604 shares traded or 52.96% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 9.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NSC) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,492 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.74 million, down from 62,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southrn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $410.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold PFLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 8.19% more from 7.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 8,975 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 36,006 shares. Punch And Associates Investment Inc invested 0.59% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,907 shares. Shelton Capital owns 69,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Freestone Hldg Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 85,045 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.31% or 31,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware reported 108,669 shares. Muzinich And accumulated 542,956 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Corbyn Mngmt Md stated it has 229,346 shares. Fin Consulate accumulated 11,215 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 14,500 shares. 275,000 are held by Primecap Mngmt Ca. House Lc holds 0.69% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 36,010 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Washington Mgmt holds 19,200 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 15,891 shares. Aldebaran stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 0.32% or 20,710 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,280 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,858 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.28% or 3,714 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Valley National Advisers stated it has 3,891 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 4,060 shares.