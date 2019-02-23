Kemper Holding In Capitala Fin (CPTA) Was Has Raised; As Office Depot (ODP) Market Valuation Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Increased by $1.55 Million Its Position

Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 208,850 shares traded or 196.01% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

Aristotle Fund Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, up from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 4.72M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.06% or 481,697 shares in its portfolio. 565 are owned by First Manhattan. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 80,455 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,398 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 46,051 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,571 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,568 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Trust Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested in 1.27 million shares. Virtu Fin Lc reported 47,815 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 154,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 613,574 shares to 56,426 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 61,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 60,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 14,201 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 319,216 shares. Ares Limited Liability Company owns 288,866 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt stated it has 173,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp holds 0% or 750 shares. 23,567 were reported by Oppenheimer Communications. 270,380 are owned by Bridgeway Incorporated. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 14,201 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 400 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 85,324 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 21,950 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp invested in 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 0.13% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA).

