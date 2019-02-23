Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $308,308 as Market Valuation Declined; Burney Co Maintains Holding in Skywest (SKYW)

Burney Co increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 166.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 7,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,740 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $691,000, up from 4,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 281,582 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has declined 6.08% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50 million, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested in 0.09% or 130 shares. Strategic Global Lc holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 439 shares. Associates New York invested in 899 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 276 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc. Lesa Sroufe And Communications has 225 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com has 5,175 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 0.45% stake. Tikvah Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 26,220 shares or 15.7% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56 shares. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 2,396 shares. Smithfield Communication owns 1,000 shares. Hodges reported 0.04% stake. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 545 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital Sarl reported 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M on Wednesday, August 29. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31M on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock or 1,929 shares. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M. On Wednesday, September 5 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares.

