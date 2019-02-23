Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (KERX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

As Biotechnology companies, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.65 25.21M 0.24 119.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 257.5% -60.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.17, which is potential 93.13% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.1% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.85% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 9.3% 10.03% 7.87% -36.36% -27.37% -29.25% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62%

For the past year Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -29.25% weaker performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 88.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with renal disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of Auryxia in Japan. It also has a license agreement with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.