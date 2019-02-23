Keystone Financial Planning Trimmed United Parcel Svc (UPS) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) Market Value Declined, Holder Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP) by 134.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 296,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.44 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Spectra Energy Partners Otlk To Neg From Stbl; 16/03/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Intends to Ask for Rehearing of This Policy Change at FERC; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.75125/UNIT; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $779M, EST. $744.4M; 09/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners 1Q Net $418M; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 19/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 Company: SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,139 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92M, down from 45,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $195.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,931 shares to 69,664 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,198 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 21,113 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nine Masts Capital Ltd invested in 0.3% or 9,475 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 109 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 8,960 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 446,834 shares. Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd has invested 2.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated invested in 5,995 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atria Invs Limited Com holds 0.26% or 56,156 shares. Private Ocean accumulated 300 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 45,700 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 40,100 shares to 274,700 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

