Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kimball International Inc. has 65.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kimball International Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc. 5.01% 18.00% 10.70% Industry Average 2.47% 15.80% 5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc. 36.38M 726.76M 16.75 Industry Average 87.48M 3.55B 14.79

Kimball International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.50 2.30

The rivals have a potential upside of 34.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball International Inc. -3.6% -10.41% -15.75% -8.8% -18.1% -21.21% Industry Average 0.28% 18.16% 25.21% 16.13% 58.66% 68.63%

For the past year Kimball International Inc. had bearish trend while Kimball International Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Kimball International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.67 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Kimball International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Kimball International Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.92 which is 8.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Kimball International Inc. pay is $0.3 per share with a dividend yield of 1.85%. On the other side, 2.09% is the dividend yield of Kimball International Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kimball International Inc.’s rivals beat Kimball International Inc.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.