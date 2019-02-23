Kings Point Capital Management Position in Philip Morris Intl Co (PM) Has Trimmed by $3.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Workday (WDAY) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $481,255

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 31,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67M, up from 28,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $194.7. About 1.31M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Co (PM) by 58.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 44,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,155 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, down from 75,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

